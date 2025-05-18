FDA Published my Comment with the PDF
Surprised that they acted so quickly, perhaps a sign someone on the Committee might see what I have to say. They know RFK Jr. is watching.
Recently I encouraged everyone to take a few moments to let the US FDA know what you think about their planned 2025-2026 Covid19 Jabs.1
Now by clicking this link the world can see my short communication.
At the timing of sending you this news, the FDA had received 6,639 Comments.
Astonished to see they have published 6,186 already!
Use the search bar they provide to find your comment.