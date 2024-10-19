You don’t need to consume contaminated Human or animal flesh to die of Prion Disease.

New subscribers are encouraged to read my earlier article on Jab induced Prions where I found Pfizer reported 42 cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease to June 2022 after their Covid19 Jabs.

Canadian research leads the way in linking Endotoxin to Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies (TSEs) also known as Prion Diseases which are Fatal Neurodegenerative Diseases related to irreversible Brain damage.

In 2021 Kuvandık and coworkers in Turkey reported an 82-year-old lady who suffered regression in her state of consciousness, inability to recognize the people around her, impaired vision, impaired place-time orientation and meaningless shouting, myoclonic contractions, just 1 day after her Pfizer Covid19 jab. She was diagnosed with Sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob (CJD) after the 14-3-3 protein test was positive before she died.

Here is her brain scan.

FLAIR = Fluid-Attenuated Inversion Recovery.

The authors concluded:

Suppression of immunity after vaccination may have accelerated the emergence of prion disease or the onset of the disease may be coincidental. In order for CJD diagnosis to be associated with the vaccine, the cause-effect relationship between them must be revealed. Therefore, further studies are needed in this area.

Below, I provide further case reports and references to the epigenetic mechanisms.