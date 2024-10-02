Former Australian Broadcasting Corporation (taxpayer owned) Journalist bravely published stories of Jab victims, as shown here. She also worked as Channel 10 news presenter and is qualified in the inner workings of Big Pharma, as ex-corporate affairs employee of Merck.

Recently I wrote about NUT Carcinoma caused by Endotoxin.

It seems that one medico looking at the case prefers to use the term Jugulodigastric Lymph Node Cancer, also known as Subdigastric Lymph Node Cancer although I have not been shown any pathology reports.

In the following I review Cancers in this body region reported after Pfizer jabbing, which are frequently associated with Thrombosis.

UK Yellow Cards listed 2 cases of Jugular Vein Thrombosis to 12 May 2021. One case was reported very early from Pfizer Lot EL0739 of a 82-year-old lady who suffered Frontal Headache; Right Leg Weakness; Tonic Clonic Seizure; Brain Hemorrhage; Jugular Clot; Seizures twelve days after she was jabbed.