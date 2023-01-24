Prions from jab Contamination, mRNA Coding or LNP Phospholipid induction of misfolding?

In this article I will provide evidence that Prions are likely generated by one or more of the 4 constituents of the Lipid Nanoparticles used to deliver the mRNA that makes jabbees manufacture toxic Spike Protein.

My interest in the Covid19 jabs

I have been studying the tragedy of Covid19 jabbing since the beginning and was given a life ban on Twitter for sharing science of jab harms and revealing associated political corruption since they first emerged.

My initial focus on the corruption angle was on the activities of drug companies operating in Australia and their donations to political parties.

I looked hard at the Australian Federal and State governments and their departments, including the Therapeutic Goods Administration, regularly monitoring the Database of Adverse Event Notifications.

I joined in the international team examining clinical trial documents released by US Court order, obtained by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, uploaded the Daily Clout group and others interested in exposing trials fraud and jab hazards.

My scientific training enables me to look at the toxicology of the chemicals used in the Covid19 jabs and the epigenetic intergenerational harms they are obviously producing on a massive scale.

I smelled Rats in the European Medicines Agency

The indecent haste with which the Covid19 jabs were approved was unsettling, at first with AstraZeneca (that I won’t mention again in this article) and then the Gene Therapy designed to take over cells via Stealth attack by synthetic Spike Protein delivered in Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs).

EMA clearly worried about Prion Contamination of Jabs

A number of countries relied on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessment of the BioNTech rapidly developed “vaccine” so a quick review of key documents is in order.

On 30 November 2020 the EMA identified a risk that the Animal Products used in making the BioNTech Pfizer jabs might contain “Adventitious agents”:

1] Proteinase K used in Drug Substance manufacturing

2] Lysogeny Broth used in the establishment of the pST4-1525 Master Cell Bank and Working Cell Bank

Both carried risks "deemed minimal" of being infected with Mad Cow Disease.

This section was removed from subsequent documents but they were not smart enough to check the abbreviations Table which carried through to other documents.

In the EMA document of 14 October 2021, extending market authorization, I found a Table of Abbreviations on pages 5 and 6 including:

BSE = Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathies

TSE = Transmitting/Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies

All other reference to these terms have been deleted! "all information of a Commercially Confidential nature deleted"

About CJD

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), also known as Mad Cow Disease, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathies (BSE), or Transmitting/Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies (TSE) is a 100% Fatal degeneration of the brain caused by cell destruction and associated deposition of misfolded protein known as Prion.

CJD is extremely infective and some laboratory workers studying the phenomenon have died at a young age after miniscule contamination.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease from Pituitary Hormone Injections

People given Human Growth Hormone can die of CJD up to 40 years after treatment and usually within 14 months of diagnosis.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease from Food

Because I am an omnivore and lived in UK from 1979 to 1981, the Red Cross Blood Bank refused to take up my offer of donations due to the risk that my blood carries prions from the meat that I ate.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease from Covid19 jabs

A study of 26 cases of CJD arising soon after Covid19 jabs was published and has helped to highlight the need for urgent investigation after the jabs are withdrawn.

Others have written on Substack about the apparent warning signal of increased diagnosis of CJD after Covid19 jabs.

Jessica Rose has given a very useful summary of Prions and the increased incidence of CJD reports to VAERS since Covid19 jabbing began.

Jessica Rose has also written about the possible coding contained in the synthetic Spike mRNA as a source of Prions.

A rather clever person conducted a survey on CJD to crowd source information.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease from Pfizer jabs

To 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported the following case numbers after their mRNA jabs: Encephalopathy 136

Prion disease 4

Toxic encephalopathy 1

By June 2022 Pfizer reported in its PSUR3 the following case numbers:

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease 42

Autoimmune encephalopathy 8

Encephalopathy 155

Epileptic encephalopathy 5

Hepatic encephalopathy 13

Hypertensive encephalopathy 18

Hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy 47

Metabolic encephalopathy 9

Prion disease 5, with 2 Deaths

Toxic encephalopathy 1

Vascular encephalopathy 14

A recent tragic case of CJD after the Pfizer jab on France was widely reported.

In Australia there was a report of a 71 year old man diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease after his Pfizer jab. He displayed characteristic symptoms:

Ataxia, Dementia, Visual Hallucination, Hypersomnia, Insomnia, Myoclonus

In September 2022, Florida physicians reported a case of a woman who died very rapidly of CJD after the Pfizer jab.

Deliberate creation of Prions with Phospholipids

In 2009 scientists at Ohio State University collaborating with East China Normal University, Shanghai, succeeded in deliberate creation of infective Prion.

Using recombinant prion protein (PrP) from mice, they created “pathogenic PrP isoform: aggregated, protease-resistant, and self-perpetuating”.

The Prion was made by mixing Mouse Liver RNA with the Sodium salt of the synthetic anionic phospholipid POPG (1-palmitoyl-2-oleoylphosphatidylglycerol) (see illustration of its molecular structure at the head of the article) producing a 15 kDa proteinase K (PK)-resistant Prion that was detected after 17 rounds of Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification (PMCA) which uses cycles of sonication and incubation to grow the Prions.

Wild-type mice developed neurological signs in ~130 days and reached the terminal stage of disease in ~150 days after injection of the prion into their brains.

Before they died, the mice exhibited Clasping, Tail plasticity, Kyphosis and Cachexia.

The structure of POPG is similar to the components used to make Pfizer and Moderna LNPs, as outlined here:

Hashimoto’s encephalopathy

Another neurodegenerative disease is a rare condition associated to Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and to the presence of high concentrations of Antithyroid antibodies.

Given that the mRNA jabs create autoimmune disease, cases that appear to be CJD won’t be distinguished without specialist tests or postmortem analysis.

Endotoxin has Dangly Bits Too

Prion disease might well be linked directly to Lipid A, just look at the structure.

It leaps into the Human Brain within Seconds to Minutes after the jab.

Call to Action

Due to the lack of autopsy data, it can be predicted that many people suffering and dying of neurodegenerative disease after the Covid19 jabs will go to the grave undiagnosed and uncompensated.

The mRNA LNP jabs are inherently unsafe on a number of levels, and the Prion risk must surely be the last straw.