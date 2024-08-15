Thanks to my friend Shirley for telling us about stunning negligence found buried in the FDA website for a new product IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab-dlle) plus IV Solution Stabilizer.

Scandal surrounds the Clinical Trial with a “Large number of Missing Adverse Events” including Cytokine Release Syndrome and Neurotoxicity.

So you can guess what I looked for and it took me just 5 minutes to see the FDA allowed the marketing of this drug without an Endotoxin test with Accelerated Approval!

1 Death already at FAERS

One patient died of Lung Cancer, and another died as a result of the drug.

There must be a lot of Endotoxin to get such a huge Cytokine Release Syndrome score.