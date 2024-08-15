IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab-dlle) plus IV Solution Stabilizer to be marketed with no Endotoxin test
Pushed as a treatment for Small Cell Lung Cancer and the FDA allows it onto the market giving Amgen 2 full years to develop an Endotoxin test!
Thanks to my friend Shirley for telling us about stunning negligence found buried in the FDA website for a new product IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab-dlle) plus IV Solution Stabilizer.
Scandal surrounds the Clinical Trial with a “Large number of Missing Adverse Events” including Cytokine Release Syndrome and Neurotoxicity.1
So you can guess what I looked for and it took me just 5 minutes to see the FDA allowed the marketing of this drug without an Endotoxin test with Accelerated Approval!
1 Death already at FAERS
One patient died of Lung Cancer, and another died as a result of the drug.
There must be a lot of Endotoxin to get such a huge Cytokine Release Syndrome score.
Angus Liu. 14 August 2024. To approve Amgen's lung cancer med Imdelltra, FDA saw past 'large number' of missing adverse events. https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/approve-amgen-lung-cancer-med-imdelltra-fda-large-number-missing-adverse-events
they want everyone to die quickly so it seems. Staying away from all chemical drugs is the best thing to do. Homeopathic and herbal remedies abound and are usually much safer, with a few exceptions.