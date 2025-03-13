Signatories:

Russell Broadbent MP, Federal Member for Monash

Julian Gillespie, Former Barrister

Kara Thomas, Secretary, Australian Medical Professionals Society

Co-Signatories:

Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy; Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy; Professor Ian Brighthope; Kevin McKernan; Professor Gigi Foster; Professor Kylie O’Brien; Professor Robyn Cosford; A/Professor Peter Parry; Dr Rado Faletic; Dr Christopher Neil; Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan; Dr Julie Sladden; Dr Deirdre Little; Dr Astrid Lefringhausen; Dr Christof Plothe; Dr Wilson Sy; Dr Suzanne Niblett; Dr Andrew McIntyre; Dr Ciara O’Sullivan; Dr Jeanne Rungby; Dr Clint Herd; Dr Jan Heath; Dr Geoff Pain; lawyers: Katie Ashby-Koppens, William Parry, and Peter Fam.

Here is the letter as sent to the editors in response to an article published by James Dowling in the newspaper on 11 March 2025. It is locked behind a paywall that makes reference to an article by Suman Majumdar published on the Burnet Institute website on 30 January 2025.

Note among our references is the AMPS book “Too Many Dead” which is proving extremely popular and was driven by Kara Thomas and her team.

Note reference to our Citizen Petition to the US FDA.

Suman Majumdar has numerous publications and a particular interest in Airborne Transmission of pathogens, and Tuberculosis that he discusses in his article.

Covid19 Deaths

Our letter has now been published on Russell Broadbent MP website.

Among disputed “facts” is the number of Deaths caused by the US Bioweapon Covid19.

Worldometer currently displays 7,010,681 Covid19 Deaths from 704,753,890 total cases to 13 April 2024 giving an overall lethality of just under 1%.

Compare that to the 2023 Case Fatality Rate for people admitted to hospital for the Flu in Australia of 1.1%, according to the Australian Health Department.

I will be publishing an article on Burnet Institute Endotoxin expertise soon.

