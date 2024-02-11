Thanks to Julian Gillespie who informed us late Sunday 11 February 2024 that we are invited to answer Questions on Notice from a number of Senators arising from Submission 45 to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Reference Committee Inquiry into a COVID-19 Royal Commission.

You can find a direct link to download pdf versions of all submissions as I pointed out recently.

This is a great opportunity to have facts recorded in Hansard.

The authors nominated me as a Witness at sections T and U of their submission which allows me to expand on the Process 2 Poojab “Bait and Switch” that I raised in January and February 2023 on Gettr while I was suspended from Twitter, now known as “X”.

Note at that stage the world was not told about the SV40 Promoter being deliberately hidden by Pfizer and I asked on Gettr for experts to come forward to look at a number of Questions arising.

Wrote a Substack article 29 January 2023 alerting my dear readers of the Endotoxin extreme hazard in the Process 2 jabs and informed the DailyClout team, then Gettr.

Under the Questions on Notice request, I can address other sections of the “The People's Terms of Reference”.

I look forward to reader comments that can guide my crafting of responses.

Update April 2025

Thanks to my generous subscriber Damon for pointing out an article written 24 April 2024 talking about the SV40 sequences detected in Pfizer Covid19 Jabs that the company had deliberately concealed from regulators around the world that I pointed to in January 2023.