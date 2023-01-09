In 2010 Dr Ralph S Baric and coworkers who are famous for making genetically modified viruses used recombinant SARS-CoV (strain Frankfurt-1; accession nr. AY291315) or SARS-CoV-GFP and Equine Arteritis Virus (EAV) to demonstrate that Zinc efficiently inhibits the RNA-synthesizing activity of the Replication and Transcription Complex (RTC) of both viruses.

The hundreds of Zinc enzymes creates a problem for reviewers as shown by examination of Wikipedia pages covering this class of proteins.

A very useful review of Zinc proteins and their involvement in immune response to Covid19 was published in 2020 led by researchers from Russia, Germany, USA, Greece and Norway [Skalny et al].

Pfizer reports Adverse Reactions involving Zinc

In a Pfizer review of Adverse Events after their mRNA LNP jabs to 15 April 2022, obtained by Freedom of Information demand, the company reported the following cases related to disturbed Zinc metabolism after their mRNA jabs.

Blood zinc decreased 4

Anti-zinc transporter 8 antibody positive 2

Zinc deficiency 2

Blood zinc abnormal 1

Does Zinc interfere with ACE2, the cell target of Covid19 ?

Human Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme-related Carboxypeptidase (ACE2) is a zinc metalloprotease whose closest homolog is angiotensin I-converting enzyme.

Covid19 uses membrane bound ACE2 as the cell entry point to take over a variety of our cells to convert them into replication factories.

In 2002 it was reported that Fluoride and Chloride, but not Bromide enhanced the activity of the ACE2 enzyme.

What mechanism is behind this observation? Does Fluoride bind to the Zinc atom of the enzyme, or perhaps help to remove a proton from a water molecule bound to Zinc via formation of HF?

Would Chloride have a similar effect? Why does Bromide not behave in the same way?

In 2003 the crystal structure of human testicular ACE was determined, revealing the locations of the Zinc and Chloride ions.

In 2013 the mechanism of Coronavirus attachment to the ACE2 of various species, including the Mouse, Humanized Mouse, Rat, Civet and Bat was reviewed by Li.

In the review by Skalny et al., evidence that Zinc might interfere with ACE2 activity was included in their scheme, however they considered it weak at that time.

