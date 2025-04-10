Share this postGeoff Pain PhDHave you checked out the "Not Shit" Candidates in Australia Federal Election ?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHave you checked out the "Not Shit" Candidates in Australia Federal Election ?Endorsed by one of my favourite media channels The Juice MediaGeoffPainPhDApr 10, 20252Share this postGeoff Pain PhDHave you checked out the "Not Shit" Candidates in Australia Federal Election ?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThanks to my friend Damon for pointing out the latest gem video.What do you think about intensive farming in the Oceans?Follow The Juice Media1 on X.1https://x.com/thejuicemedia2Share this postGeoff Pain PhDHave you checked out the "Not Shit" Candidates in Australia Federal Election ?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share