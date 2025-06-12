I am working through the NEW RFK Jr. appointed ACIP members and was pleased to see among the eight appointments Cody Meissner.

He has expertise in Endotoxin Sepsis, which kills more than 11 million people each year.

My X followers might have seen me ask RFK Jr. if any of the NEW ACIP members would have expertise in Endotoxin. But of course RFK Jr. or whoever runs his X page is unlikely to have seen my question amidst the ACIP noise.

Cody Meissner also knows much about Lyme Disease and other Bioweapons.

I will gather more about his achievements.