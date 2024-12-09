GMO filthy Escherichia coli Bacteria used in production of L-Phenylalanine
Does your purveyor of pep pills promoted to treat Long Covid tell you where the ingredients come from? L-Phenylalanine typically contains 1 EU/milligram Endotoxin
Latest promotion from Big Pharma “The Wellness Company” offers “Mind Lift” pep pills for “Brain Fog” caused by Covid19 virus, Covid19 Jabbing or both.
It contains a number of chemicals and I was interested to see the major ingredient is L-Phenylalanine, an essential α-amino acid, but a clear and present danger for people who suffer PhenylKetonUria (PKU) or Hyperphenylalaninemia and their unborn.
Note this Big Pharma pep pill label states “Daily Value NOT Established” for all ingredients and is promoted as being Vegetarian Capsules (take 2 per day).
The Wellness Company is currently wanting people to sign up as “Members” for US$100 per year, offering loyalty program discounts on their single person Kits.1
Today I asked an email list of medical doctors and scientists if any have become Members, so far with no response.
GMO filthy Bacteria produce more L-Phenylalanine
Chinese researchers making GMO E. coli provide much detail of their fermentation techniques but don’t report Endotoxin content.2
A quick survey of the patent literature, which can be expanded later, reveals the Endotoxin content of the E. coli Phenylalanine Ammonia-lyase (PAL).3
Various chemical vendors for the pill and toxicology research industries report typical levels of 1 EU/milligram Endotoxin in Phenylalanine.4
Mind Altering Pills
Mayo Clinic warns5
Phenylalanine might make you more anxious, sad or jittery.
Phenylalanine Birth and Developmental Defects
Phenylketonuria literature is large, so the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) is a useful resource for further study.6
Phenylketonuria is caused by a severe deficiency of phenylalanine hydroxylase and presents in infancy with developmental delay; SEIZURES; skin HYPOPIGMENTATION; ECZEMA; and demyelination in the central nervous system.
Maternal Hyperphenylalaninemia due to deficient Phenylalanine hydroxylation is a recognized Human Teratogen associated with an increased incidence of Intrauterine Growth Retardation, Microcephaly, Congenital Heart Disease, and Mental Retardation.7
Question
Given that Phenylalanine is readily obtained in a normal diet, in foods such as eggs, chicken, liver, beef, milk, and soybeans, why take extra?
We can look at other ingredients of “Mind Lift” later.
One of the issues with getting phenyl alanine through the diet is our exposure to Glyphosate , which targets the Shikimate pathway. The aromatic amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine and phenylalanine are made in this pathway by plants and bacteria. Our exposure to glyphosate has disrupted this pathway significantly. I’m not saying that supplements are the answer just pointing out that “the market” has been deployed.
98% chance they all come from China... or maybe India? But aren't endotoxins everywhere? And is 1EU/mg a lot? Would it be in every thing that contains aspartame? I believe it's on Moriarty's brain stack and I'm about to buy some....