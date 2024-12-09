Latest promotion from Big Pharma “The Wellness Company” offers “Mind Lift” pep pills for “Brain Fog” caused by Covid19 virus, Covid19 Jabbing or both.

It contains a number of chemicals and I was interested to see the major ingredient is L-Phenylalanine, an essential α-amino acid, but a clear and present danger for people who suffer PhenylKetonUria (PKU) or Hyperphenylalaninemia and their unborn.

Note this Big Pharma pep pill label states “Daily Value NOT Established” for all ingredients and is promoted as being Vegetarian Capsules (take 2 per day).

The Wellness Company is currently wanting people to sign up as “Members” for US$100 per year, offering loyalty program discounts on their single person Kits.

Today I asked an email list of medical doctors and scientists if any have become Members, so far with no response.

GMO filthy Bacteria produce more L-Phenylalanine

Chinese researchers making GMO E. coli provide much detail of their fermentation techniques but don’t report Endotoxin content.

A quick survey of the patent literature, which can be expanded later, reveals the Endotoxin content of the E. coli Phenylalanine Ammonia-lyase (PAL).

Various chemical vendors for the pill and toxicology research industries report typical levels of 1 EU/milligram Endotoxin in Phenylalanine.

Mind Altering Pills

Mayo Clinic warns

Phenylalanine might make you more anxious, sad or jittery.

Phenylalanine Birth and Developmental Defects

Phenylketonuria literature is large, so the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) is a useful resource for further study.

Phenylketonuria is caused by a severe deficiency of phenylalanine hydroxylase and presents in infancy with developmental delay; SEIZURES; skin HYPOPIGMENTATION; ECZEMA; and demyelination in the central nervous system.

Maternal Hyperphenylalaninemia due to deficient Phenylalanine hydroxylation is a recognized Human Teratogen associated with an increased incidence of Intrauterine Growth Retardation, Microcephaly, Congenital Heart Disease, and Mental Retardation.

Question

Given that Phenylalanine is readily obtained in a normal diet, in foods such as eggs, chicken, liver, beef, milk, and soybeans, why take extra?

We can look at other ingredients of “Mind Lift” later.