Next month I have been invited to a special event in Canberra, the national Capital of Australia, organized by the Australian Medical Professionals Society.

It will include private and public meetings highlighting the tragic consequences of the mass Covid19 jabbing frenzy. There will be a Book Launch to which I have a contributed a chapter. Title of the book is a secret for now.

I will meet with members of the House of Representatives and the Senate and also hope to see some journalists who know of me and have followed me on social media.

Some of you will know that I have stood unsuccesfully as a political candidate at Federal, State and Local government levels.

I was inspired by Gough Whitlam who formed a 2-man government, while waiting to be sworn in as Prime Minister, to End Conscription, Free Political Conscientious Objector Prisoners, get us out of the dirty Vietnam Genocide and establish diplomatic relations with our now major trading partner, China.

He would never have supported Mandatory Jabbing.

The CIA was involved in his downfall.

I met Gough a number of times. This photo was taken in 1992 at the Whitlam Revisited Conference. I am currently not affiliated with any political party.

My short visit to Canberra will involve considerable expenses over 4 or 5 days, and a very kind friend will meet me there, or closer to his bushfire endangered home, to gift me a new computer that he has built to support my continued research.

Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or make a one-off donation using the flexible and secure payment methods provided by Substack and encourage your friends to do likewise. Substack takes commission from your contributions to me.

Thanks again to all who have donated already.