Fun Facts revealed by ABC
American and UK Nuclear Submarines will by pushed and pulled around in Australian Navy first strike target dockyards by Chinese Tugboats operated by Private Contractors
In case you missed it.
Please click this link and ask Who is the Enemy ?
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The LibNuts sold the Port of Darwin to China.
Why didn’t those involved in the Australian Navy Tugboat Scandal get them made in North Korea?
Does this news influence Australian Voters ?
