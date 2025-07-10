Francesca Albanese should get Nobel Peace Prize
Genocide conducted by Israel for Profit. Read her report.
While Trump hosts Netanyahu to a banquet, Children are being starved and blown to pieces in Gaza.
Here is a lady1 in the news on X and the cover of her latest report for download.
Francesca Albanese lists companies and “charities” who profit from mass murder.
https://x.com/FranceskAlbs/status/1940019396136907227
It is very clear who runs the world. We have all seen how everyone including the loud mouths bend to the master Netanyahu. This disgusting Zionist who kills without scruples, peoples from any country he lays his eye on, and his own. I don't understand why everyone is so willing to do this - you would think his own would see through it.
Thank you for the download. Probably a fight against the windmills, but the more it gets out in the open, the more chance their is, someone will find a way to block this awful shame.