I was of course delighted to see the announcement.

Here is Australian “journalist” Mike Carlton reacting and my response to him.

He did not respond to Autopsy proof of Human Fetus Brain Damage.

Others have communicated privately with me on X.

Here are some comments and my countermeasures.

Myth - Fluoride Protects Tooth Enamel

“The thing is fluoride protects tooth enamel, but the way to handle that is not put extreme abrasives like titanium dioxide in toothpaste that wear it down so badly”

to which I responded:

Fluoride does not in any way protect tooth enamel.

It remineralizes it by promoting calcium absorption

to which I responded:

No, it does not help to remineralize teeth.

It causes Dental Fluorosis that makes Teeth Softer and more vulnerable to Caries.

I showed the person this picture posted on X, part of a useful thread.

Then I pointed to

Then showed Fluoride Varnish causes Tooth Decay

Then an old post quoting Colgate “experts” from 2022, recycled in 2024.

Then I received this:

But that is going to depend on pH. If you stay away from acidic foods and drinks there would be a net benefit,

My answer to that is a graph of solubility of tooth enamel with typical measured Fluoride adsorbed on the surface.

Feel free to ask questions and I will add material answers.