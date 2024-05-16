Excess Mortality Senate Submissions Close Today
Reminder to let the Australian Parliament know what you know
Have you submitted your facts and opinion to the Senate Inquiry ?
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Deadline is 5pm Australian Eastern Standard Time today 17 May 2024
See the earlier post for details.
Please let us know if you made a Submission, but remember it must not be published before it is accepted by the Senate.
Clare Pain provided some great guidance on how to make a submission to this Inquiry, but remember Senators and their secretariat dislike multiple copies, or “form letters”.
So please make your Submission Unique.
Geoff, thanks for posting! On your point about making submissions unique and avoiding form letters, my post does provide a template just to help people writing a submission about an unexpected death get started. The more individual and less-form like they can make it, the better!
Submission sent yesterday evening, talking specifically about the epidemiological evidence from the ABS wherein each additional dose of vaccine (primary, 1st booster, 2nd booster) was followed by a larger spike in deaths. This shows reproducibility of effect and dose dependence of effect, with the magnitude being successively larger in each age group.