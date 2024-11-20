I am currently working on a document to be submitted to a number of goverments, including Estonia, on the Adverse Reactions of mRNA Jabs.

I saw a Substack article by my friend, Endotoxin measurer and Genomic Sequencing dynamo Kevin McKernan, where he mentioned one of his papers looking at Somatic Mutations induced in Human lungs by Tobacco smoke where the CHD7 Gene turned out to be a useful marker.

That reminded me of a later paper by Richard Meitern and coworkers in Estonia who found that CHD7 Gene was one of a very large number of genes differentially expressed in captured wild Female Green Finch (Carduelis chloris) Blood, twelve hours after Endotoxin (LPS) jab. Note the Genomicist jargon in the figure caption.

They were fed up with published studies using inbred Mice, or even Humanized Mice for Endotoxin jabbing experments.

Four Finches received an injection of 0.1 mg E. coli Endotoxin (LPS strain 055:B5, Sigma L2880) in 40 μL sterile isotonic saline into the pectoralis muscle. The remaining four Finches received 40 μL isotonic saline injections.

They found:

LPS-injected birds lost significantly more body weight (change in body mass −0.6 ± 0.3 g in LPS injected birds vs 0.4 ± 0.4 g in saline injected birds, t = 3.95, df = 6, p = 0.008), and the experimental procedure significantly affected 1,911 transcripts (absolute fold change >2, Baggerley's test P-value <0.01), of which only 466 (420 unique genes) had been successfully annotated using Uniprot-SwissProt.

Here is their pie chart admitting they are clueless about the effects that many of the altered expressions would have on the Finches or their offsprng when they were subsequently released to the wild.

They do state that Plumage coloration of greenfinches is sensitive to infections.

You have to download the supplementary spreadsheet file to fully appreciate the impact of injected Endotoxin on the Finches.

CHD7 is known by many names, making literature search tedious, and has its expression changed by toxins.

Should Endotoxin Jabbing be done on Wildlife

Do you think the Ethics approval of the Committee of Animal Experiments at the Estonian Ministry of Agriculture was justified?