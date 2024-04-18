Endotoxin induced Blood Clots dissolved by Nattokinase in the lab
New paper by the South African research group who proved Endotoxin causes Blood Clots has shown they can be dissolved in vitro
Very interesting paper alert, free preprint, just click the link
Endotoxin Blood Clots dissolve
Recall my earlier report that 1 molecule of Endotoxin polymerizes 100,000,000 molecules of Fibrin.
My previous article on Nattokinase links to others on Substack who have looked at its potential.
Makes me wonder if Nattokinase would potentially have benefits for antiphospholipid syndrome