The paper I discuss is from the Greek Clinical Trial NCT04743388 studying the Cytokine Storm in Pfizer Jabbees after their 1st and 2nd Jabs.

I had this paper brought to my attention by Walter Chesnut in his recent article where his focus is on the Inflammatory effects of the GMO Spike Protein and mine will predictably be on the effects of the Endotoxin that is known to be present in every Lot as the completely uncontrolled preferred “adjuvant” obtained free from the toxic E. coli soup of Process 2 poojabs.

Here is the Figure from the Greek Pfizer Trial paper.

As you can see, they highlight increased expression of just 3 of the countless proteins in the Jabbees, which I will cover very briefly.

IL-15

IL-15 has many pseudonyms, as you can see by clicking on this summary from the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) in North Carolina.

Top interacting agent causing upregulation is Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS).

IL-15 associated with 1,712 Diseases at CTD with much curation.

IFN-γ

Once again lots of synonyms from CTD.

Top interacting agent causing upregulation is Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS).

Look at the IFN-γ associated 2,797 Diseases with Thousands of peer-reviewed papers referenced and extensive curation.

IP10/CXCL10

Once again IP-10/CXCL10 gas lots of synonyms for detailed study at CTD.

Top interacting agent causing upregulation is Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS).

CTD lists 2,382 Diseases linked to upregulated CXCL10. These have had Human Curation. Click to magnify.

Fraud by Omission

People who specialize in measuring Cytokine and Chemokine Storm, employed by or funded by US NIH, did not mention Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) once in their paper.

They skilfully avoided the words in paper titles when selecting 83 references from the may thousands available.

