Jessica Rose discussed with retired Australian lawyer Julian Gillespie legal issues and DNA contamination in the GMO Jabs in an interesting video on the Children's Health Defense website.

Try this link to see if it takes you there directly.

Jessica and Julian on CHD

I was particularly interested in a slide from David Speicher showing different amounts of DNA that he found in two Pfizer lots and one Moderna lot as shown in this grab:

I checked the VAERS database.

Pfizer Low DNA Lot FR4268 has 26 cases reported to VAERS compared to High DNA Lots FN0565 3 cases and Moderna Lot 2100695 with Zero cases in VAERS.

Of course case reports are often delayed as studied by VAERS data deep divers.

All of the adverse reactions in the case texts match those expected from Endotoxin.

Of interest is CHD disclaimer:

*The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests in this show are not necessarily the views of Children’s Health Defense.

Please discuss here or on X, and I will expand later.