My own family tree has branches in the West Indies that include priests on slave ships, governors of Danish and Dutch controlled islands from Huguenot times, plantation and slave owners who came mainly from Denmark, Ireland, Scotland and England and manufacturers who exported the numerous products.

Also pleased to note they include those who successfully lobbied to end slavery.

Recently I was approached for help in researching the Cooper, De Windt, Heyling, Kenney, Markoe, Rogers and Roosevelt families (to name just a few) who moved around the various islands and often produced Mulatto children where the father was suspected but not confirmed.

Modern PCR based Genetic matching is now enablng people to reach out to distant cousins discovered as close matches as they delve into their roots.

It is very tricky research in the 1700s or before because of naming traditions leading to repeated given names and records in various languages and phonetic variations.

Here is a Christmas card from one of the plantations known as Betty’s Hope on the island of St. Croix showing cotton pickers.

A key property we are looking at is Montpellier or Cooper’s Negrobay, in Princes Quarter No. 52, Centre Police District, Frederiksteds Jurisdiction, that belonged to the heirs of Samuel Thompson.

Many of the people listed are mentioned in the records of the Free Dutch Reform churches in the West Indies and in Middlesex England.

Please let me know if you have connections and information to families mentioned.