Damon Mcclure invites you to X Space
I am pleased that my friend has found time to host an X Space tomorrow, 10.20 am Sunday 1 June 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time. Please check your Time Zone.
Damon is a little shy so when I asked him for a photo, he sent me pictures of some of the cranes he has loved, generating wealth for Australia, like this one, that he serviced using a smaller crane (see comments).
Damon Set the Rules
He invited a number of people, including some who have blocked me, but says:
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rules - Manners and no anonymous accounts will be speakers
You can set a reminder by following this link.
What would you like to discuss ?
We will have about an hour, so I suggest topics could be added in the thread for discussion with links to science after out chat.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Unfortunately I have a head for radio Geoff ;)
Full discloser that's not one of my cranes mate that's a reclaimer I used to service with my crane when they needed maintenance.
This was the largest tonnage crane we used there.
https://www.liebherr.com/en-sg/mobile-and-crawler-cranes/mobile-cranes/ltm-mobile-cranes/ltm-1250-5-1-6077317