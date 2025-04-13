I started thinking about Strategic, now called Critical Elements when I studied synthetic chemistry and realized almost all chemical reagents were imported to Australia and some were so expensive that university chemistry departments around world employed technicians to recover and recycle them.

I worked on the chemistry and physics of many of Australia’s list of Critical Elements. Antimony, Arsenic, Gallium, Indium, Manganese, Silicon, Tellurium kept me busy for a number of years at Telstra Laboratories.

As I mentioned in earlier articles, I was sent around the globe to visit university and military research laboratories, tasked with identifying the best available method for growing crystals of the controlled substance Cadmium Telluride doped with other elements.

Before that I worked on Cobalt, Fluorine, Nickel, Platinum Group and Rare-earth elements.

Australia’s Critical Minerals List

Australian Government definition:

A critical mineral is a metallic or non-metallic element that has two characteristics:

It is essential for the functioning of our modern technologies, economies or national security and There is a risk that its supply chains could be disrupted.

Note the comparison with other countries, EU, India, Japan, Korea and UK.

Trump wants his mates to get Ukraine Elements

Here is a nice display that came up when I did a quick search for Ukraine scarce resources. Note Ukraine claim of $15,000,000,000,000 worth.

Is Putin doing a deal with Trump involving Critical Elements ?

Note that Uranium is NOT on the Australian list.

