Here is Senator Gerard Rennick posting on X showing some of his interrogation of TGA officials where they clearly displayed ignorance of what he was well briefed on by his own reading and that supplied by his advisors.

He concentrated on the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, the primary target of the US Covid19 Bioweapon.

For those using X, view Senator Gerard Rennick exposes TGA ignorance

On 11 July 2024, the US NIH updated its page on another Covid19 receptor and the tissues attacked, known as the HSPA5 heat shock protein family A (Hsp70) member 5, BIP, GRP78 or HEL-S-89n.

In the rest of this article I will cover more about Covid19 Cell Entry and how Endotoxin facilitates it.