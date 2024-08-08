Trouble is, as Steve Kirsch said to the former Premier of the NSW Government today:

He (retiring MP and former Premier Dominic Perrottet)said, "Vaccines saved lives, but ultimately mandates were wrong." I agree on the mandates being wrong, but where is the record-level data showing they saved lives? Why are you still hiding the gold-standard data that supports your claims???

And the very same day NSW Health Department released its latest Covid19 report.

NSW is turning away large numbers of people who present to Hospital Emergency Departments. How many die and what is their Jab Status?

At the same time the current Premier of NSW Chris Minns is forcing all public servants who prefer working from home to return to the Covid19 festering offices.

And that stupid order is being defied by Mr Minns' uncle, Phil Minns, who has been NSW Health's Deputy Secretary since 2017, emailed staff on Monday afternoon to say WFH arrangements were still possible.

'Please note the availability of flexible work arrangements are not changed by this Circular,' he said.