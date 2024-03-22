On 1 February 2026 Rado Faletič and Rachel O'Reilly from Coverse gave evidence before the Royal Commission Terms of Reference Inquiry.

Coverse is a Patient-led charity that supports Australians who have been adversely impacted by their COVID-19 vaccinations.

They were asked to supply Answers to Questions on Notice by 22 March 2024.

I saw this section on Page 7 of their smaller document which says clearly “Section not accepted by the Committe”.

Rado Faletič has now informed my via X:

“We had included an attachment which included personal medical info and we asked for it to not be published. The section removed from the document refers to that attachment. No censorship at all, but perhaps the wording is not ideal.”

So apologies to all who read my original version of this updated post.

You can download over 1,000 pages of Coverse Response protected by Parliamentary Privilege.

There are 2 documents, but be warned one, which covers a significant legal case, is over 292 MB !!

Coverse Response to Questions on Notice

Follow Coverse on X.