Mass marketing of Clinoptilolite Nanoparticle colloidal solutions in spray bottles uses fear in people who are rightly worried about Covid19 Jab Lipid Nanoparticles claiming instant “Detox” and removal of all sorts of nasties from your system.

There is absolutely no supporting evidence for the removal of the listed toxins by this product sprayed into the mouth 3 times per day. Time for a look at some facts.

Suppliers deny any value against Disease

Buy it by the pound? Here is a packet of Slovakian Clinoptilolite that gives clear warnings. “This product is not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease”

Risk of Brain Damage

Clinoptilolite is an Aluminosilicate, a class of compounds known to accumulate in Human Brains causing disruption of surrounding proteins.

Erionite Contamination Cancer Risk

Natural zeolites, specifically Clinoptilolite can contain the Class I Carcinogen Erionite. Clinoptilolite can also be found in Fibrous aggregates.

Cancer caused by Clinoptilolite

Some quotes from a useful review.

Spraying into the lungs of Rats causes Cancer.

A group of 44 male and 49 female random-bred rats [strain and age unspecified] was given three intrapleural injections of 20 mg/animal clinoptilolite suspended in 0.5 mL physiological saline at monthly intervals. The authors describe this zeolite as (Na, K) 4 Ca[Al 6 Si 30 O 72 ]. 20H 2 O, with contamination of Cu, Pb, Zn, Ni, Co, Mo, Mn, Ti, Sr, Ba and Hg. Particle size measurements were as follows: < 3 µm, 6.3%; 5 µm, 5.9%; 10 µm, 5.9%; > 10–30 µm; 20.6%; > 30–100 µm, 35.1%; > 100–500 µm, 26.1%. Control animals (23 males and 22 females) were administered 0.5 mL physiological saline only, and 41 males and 45 females were left as untreated controls. Life span was recorded as 26 months and 11 days. Each animal was given a full histological examination. Three intra-pleural injections of 20 mg Zeolite (natural; clinoptilolite) were given in monthly increments to a group of 44 male and 49 female rats. Pulmonary lymphosarcomas, pleural and abdominal lymphosarcomas, and lymphatic leukemias were observed in 47/93 treated animals and 5/45 saline-treated animals. No mesothelioma or pulmonary neoplasms were observed in the controls. Mesothelioma and bronchial carcinoma were detected in 2/93 and 1/93 treated animals, respectively.

Further experiments with Rats:

Total degradation of rat peritoneal macrophages incubated with Zeolite (natural; clinoptilolite) dust particles occurred during 15- and 30-min time periods at concentrations of 1.0 and 0.5 mg/ml, respectively. Thirty-eight percent of macrophages and 57.5% of red blood cells were killed within 30 min at a Zeolite concentration of 0.25 mg/ml.

Despite this the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has determined there is inadequate evidence in humans for the carcinogenicity of zeolites, so they classify them as Class III - cannot be evaluated as to their carcinogenicity to humans.

Human Cell Damage includes DNA fragmentation

Clinoptilolite particle sizes 24 to 45 μm induced Apoptosis in Human T Lymphocytes in a dose dependent manner in a preliminary study.

Much of the serious study of harms was published in Russian. Kruglikov and coworkers found phagocytosis of Clinoptilolite is characterized by intensive lysosomal reaction and accumulation of lipids. Chondriosomes undergo irreversible changes. Cytotoxic action of Clinoptilolite induced appearance of destructive forms of macrophages. Morphological changes in lungs of Rats after the exposure to Clinoptilolite dust was described as exogenous Fibrous Alveolitis.

Pavelic´ and coworkers demonstrated that the killing of Human Cervical Cancer (HeLa) cells by Clinoptilolite involves destruction of DNA as shown in their Figure 5.

Apoptotic DNA fragments in 1.5% agarose gel. Lane 1 DNA molecular weight marker IX (Øx 174/HindIII); lane 2 DNA isolated from untreated HeLa cells; lane 3 DNA isolated from the MZ-treated HeLa cells; degraded, low-molecular DNA fragments

Colon Cell Damage

Researchers wanting to use as a drug carrier found that normal Human Colorectal Fibroblast Cell (CCD-18Co) viability was reduced as the dose of a Calcium Oxide derivative of Clinoptilolite increased.

Feeding Chickens with Huge Particles

Some of the folklore used in marketing Nanoparticle Zeolite sprays arises from experiments force feeding Chickens with very large diameter, grain size ranged from 0.15 to 0.2 mm, in very high doses (2% of total diet).

Graphene Oxide enhanced Clinoptilolite

Will Graphene Oxide coated Clinoptilolite Nanoparticles be the next Magic Cure?

Researchers in USA and Australia have investigated this for industrial waste water treatment. Clinoptilolite has value for Fluoride removal, possibly due to Si-F bond formation as it is enhanced in acid conditions.

I wonder how many people have purchased bottles of what I call Snake Spray?