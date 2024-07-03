Check which version of a paper you cite
Dodgy authors are everywhere. Let's have a look at one by Ralph Baric and a very large number of his friends who eventually deleted a lie about Endotoxin in Jabs.
Ralph Baric is the head man in US Virus Weaponization as I am sure all my subscribers and followers know.1
Here is a brief look of what he did in reference to Jab Endotoxin reporting.
Version 1 of a paper was published 11 June 2020, boasting of fast Jab making due to “Pathogen Preparedness” and was hosted by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.
He claimed all Jab samples had Endotoxin < 10 EU/mL.2
The paper features the Moderna mRNA-1273 Jab.
The Chan Zuckerberg version was subsequently made available by the US Government National Library of Medicine.
I provide links to the papers as they still appear on 3 July 2024.
Version 1 snap:
By the time it was published in Nature, on 5 August 2020, we see substantial editing and the reference to amount of Endotoxin has been deleted.3
Version 2 snap:
Did the Editor or a Reviewer Demand the Change?
The Peer Review File at Nature does not mention Endotoxin at all.
How did the now unspecified amount of Endotoxin affect the measurements?
Please tell your friends and perhaps the University of North Carolina should be forced to reveal data in a Court of Law.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.11.145920v1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7301911/
Corbett et al. 2020. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2622-0