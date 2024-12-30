Lots of Americans and others around the world who have been harmed by Jabbing Frenzy are waking up to the fact that 2025 will not see an end to Big Pharma ramping up injections, and specifically the deadly Ozempic promoted by Elon Musk.

A friend forwarded this image made by Grok at the request of an unknown person who is obviously studying White House Trump appointees closely.

During the X Space, one lady proposed people gather fire extinguishers in readiness for her proposed mass burning of MAGA campaign hats if Trump does not Recall the Shots on Day 1. This could be a major media event in January 2025.

I also recently surprised one of my X friends by pointing to 9 peer reviewed scientific papers published by Elon Musk as part of his own Jab development.

Here I will list them with a brief review of each and perhaps readers will help examine all of Musk’s co-authors and associated companies and academic institutions.