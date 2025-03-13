Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet was born in Traralgon in 1899 and won the 1960 Nobel Prize for predicting Acquired Immune Tolerance.

Burnet Institute (Macfarlane Burnet Institute for Medical Research and Public Health) was founded in 1986 and is famous for research in HIV/AIDS and has grown by merger with other laboratories including the Austin Research Institute.

The Institute grew out of the Virus Laboratory at Queen's Memorial Infectious Disease Hospital, Fairfield Hospital.

The Burnet Clinical Research Unit of the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute was also named in his honour.

Bundaberg Diphtheria Jab Deaths

Burnet also investigated Jab Induced Deaths of 12 Children in Bundaberg, Queensland in 1928 that led to a Royal Commission.

Eleven children died within 24 hours of their inoculations, while another died on the following day; many died only hours after being admitted to hospital.

Prime Minister Stanley Melbourne Bruce announced that the federal government would issue compensation payments to the families of the deceased (£100) and would cover the medical expenses of the surviving children.

More about PM Stanley Bruce, who later became a member of the British House of Lords, at Wikipedia.

He found that the bottle containing the vaccine had been contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus (`golden staph’), and further work suggested the multiple use vial had been contaminated with an infected needle. The vials had been issued without instructions and did not contain any antibacterial preservative.

Vials of the same batch 86 had been used elsewhere without incident.

Burnet Institute Endotoxin Research

Searching PubMed for "Burnet Institute Australia Lipopolysaccharide" yields 28 papers.

Searching PubMed for "Burnet Institute Australia LPS” finds 14 papers.

Searching PubMed for "Burnet Institute Australia Endotoxin” gives 9 papers.

There will be many others to discover where the PubMed supercomputer does not fnd the keywords in the abstract.

I have chosen papers to illustrate highly cited work published by notorious Jab Pushers in the Australian Covid19 Disaster who have worked in Burnet Institute.

Many Australians will be familiar with Sharon Lewin who appeared regularly on national television promoting Covid19 Jabs, so I will start with her Endotoxin expertise published when she worked with the Burnet Institute.

Here she was on 8 April 2021 after being jabbed with AstraZeneca.