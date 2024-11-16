Readers will recall my recent sharing of the case of scientist David Cowley, a recent victim of NewsGuard - a sinister group that was sent out to declare all independent Jab Science as “Misinformation”.

Now US Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr has demanded that Social Media owners provide details to him by 10 December 2024 of their conspiracy.

I grabbed his letter from X where he stated:

Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft & others have played central roles in the censorship cartel. The Orwellian named NewsGuard along with “fact checking” groups & ad agencies helped enforce one-sided narratives. The censorship cartel must be dismantled.

Brendan Carr Letter 13 November 2024

I imagine many authors and scientists like myself are excited by this action.