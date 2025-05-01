Blue Mountains Smiley Face Signs Removed
Selected Federal seats in 2025 election saw a microParty run by Morgan Jonas, a former member of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, placing flashing signs on public land. Local Councils acted.
Do signs like this influence undecided last minute voters?
A new article by Declan Bowring of the ABC reveals details of the investigation.1
Wikipedia provides information on Freedom Party of Victoria, which is not registered with the Australian Electoral Commission.2
Had a little trouble editing this post, hope it is readable for you.
1
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-01/blue-mountains-anti-labor-signs-removed-federal-election/105237904
2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_Party_of_Victoria
it would not change MY mind, but you never know ! funny though. I wish you well and hope you do better than our Northern Neighbors.