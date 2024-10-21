Who is Jessica Shackleton ?

One of my friends complained to the ABC about the poor quality of an article published on 14 October 2024 by Charlie McLean and Jessica Shackleton.

I follow a number of journalists around the world so I wanted to check both authors out. I found and followed both individuals on X, but almost immediately I found I was blocked by Jessica Shackleton, despite the fact that I done nothing other than have a quick look at her profile and followed. Charlie McLean has not blocked me.

In response to my friend’s complaint to the ABC, we learn a lot from the email response:

Thank you for taking the time to write to us and detailing your concerns. I would point out this this story, covered by our regional ABC Pilbara bureau, has been reported as a local politics story. It is not a science story nor was it written by science reporters. As an organisation the ABC has of course covered the science of the COVID vaccine, including stories on vaccine injury and stories which check the facts including this story which looked at whether the COVID Vaccine could alter DNA. We have added extra context to the story that will help readers differentiate between the concerns that COVID vaccines could alter DNA and the concerns in the study cited by the Council that foreign DNA fragments could pose serious health risks. In striving for accuracy we follow the body of evidence on a topic, in this case the body of scientific evidence. In the specific story you are referring to, we set out to fairly report on a local politics issue. We have outlined the council motion and provided the response from the Premier. We believe we have achieved fairness and accuracy. Thanks again for taking the time to write to us.

The article spells Prof Buckhaults name incorrectly and still carries irrelevant material about the mover of the motion passed Port Hedland motion Adrian McRae and the Mayor Peter Carter who voted against but later commented it was an important issue to be sorted out at State and Federal level.

The offending article has a link to an AAP article “debunking” the science.

I would have liked to introduce Jessica Shackleton to the dangers of DNA fragments.

Please let the ABC know what you think.