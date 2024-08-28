I first made new molecules from Perfluoroalkyl compounds over 45 years ago and have maintained a strong interest in their toxicity since.

Now the Australian Senate has agreed to have an Inquiry into PFAS.

As of Wednesday 28 August 2024, the Inquiry membership can be found here.

The committee is due to report on or before 5 August 2025.

Currently the Deadline for Submissions is not displayed.

Here is one application that has caused permanent pollution is Australia - use in Firefighting Foam.

Terms of Reference

1. That a select committee, to be known as the Select Committee on PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances), be established to inquire into the extent, regulation and management of PFAS, with particular reference to:

the extent of data collection on PFAS contamination of water, soil and other natural resources; sources of exposure to PFAS, including through environmental contamination, food systems and consumer goods; the health, environmental, social, cultural and economic impacts of PFAS; challenges around conducting and coordinating health and exposure research into PFAS, including the adequacy of funding arrangements and the influence of the chemicals industry over the evolving body of scientific evidence on the health effects of PFAS, including in respect to First Nations communities; the effectiveness of current and proposed federal and state and territory regulatory frameworks, including the adequacy of health based guidance values, public sector resourcing and coordination amongst relevant agencies in preventing, controlling and managing the risks of PFAS to human health and the environment; the role, liability and responsibility of government agencies and industry in the production, distribution, contamination and remediation of PFAS, including obligations under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants and other relevant principles and international conventions; international best practices for the environmentally sound management and safe disposal of PFAS; the adequacy and effectiveness of government engagement with and support for communities disproportionately affected by PFAS contamination, including fair and appropriate compensation schemes; the effectiveness of remediation works on specific sites and international best practices for remediation and management of contaminated sites; international best practices for environmental and health risk assessments, reduction and management of PFAS contamination and exposure; areas for reform, including legislative, regulatory, public health and other policy measures to prevent, control and manage the risks of PFAS to human health and the environment, including the phasing out of these harmful substances; and any other related matters.

Before Zuckerberg ejected me from my Facebook page, I had displayed lots of information on PFAS which I see is still there.

I will create a few articles on Substack with my take on the chemistry and toxicology in coming weeks.

This illustration simplifies the PFAS problem as it spreads around the globe.

PFAS have been found in the Brains of Polar Bears.

The molecules including Sulfur are called PFOS.

Here is a man walking through PFAS foam spray in an aircraft hangar!

