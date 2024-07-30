Thanks to Mammie Bocock and Jessica Rose on X for alerting me to the appearance of a preprint from researchers based in Melbourne and Sydney Australia who use cultured variants of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus in ther experiments.

They jabbed volunteers and studied how long the LNPs and mRNA could be measured in Blood.

Here are the details of the Jab History of 19 volunteers. They were chosen because there was a long interval between their last jab and the Moderna Bivalent experiment.

I will be talking about other aspects of the findings but the first thing I checked out was their measurement of SM-102 otherwise known as Heptadecan-9-yl 8-[2-hydroxyethyl-(6-oxo-6-undecoxyhexyl)amino]octanoate using Mass Spectrometry on multiple blood draws on 19 subjects who had previously been jabbed with a variety of Covid19 brands and survived!

In addition to the parent peak for the compound, they used Quadrupole tuning to look at fragmentation peaks.

I found a useful paper looking at impurities in SM-102 that shows how the molecule fragments under different ionization voltages using Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry. Click to magnify to see how fragments were assigned.

Please let me know more about “the Victorian Critical Vaccinees Collection COVID-19 Research Seed Funding Grant” provided to one of the researchers.