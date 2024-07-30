Australian researchers use Mass Spectrometry to study persistence of Moderna LNP Jabs in Multiply Jabbed Volunteers
mRNA was found to correlate with Lipid Nanoparticle component SM-102 and other Lipids increased anti-PG antibodies. The mRNA was detectable out to 14-28 days post-vaccination in most subjects.
Thanks to Mammie Bocock1 and Jessica Rose2 on X for alerting me to the appearance of a preprint from researchers based in Melbourne and Sydney Australia who use cultured variants of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus in ther experiments.3
They jabbed volunteers and studied how long the LNPs and mRNA could be measured in Blood.
Here are the details of the Jab History of 19 volunteers. They were chosen because there was a long interval between their last jab and the Moderna Bivalent experiment.
I will be talking about other aspects of the findings but the first thing I checked out was their measurement of SM-102 otherwise known as Heptadecan-9-yl 8-[2-hydroxyethyl-(6-oxo-6-undecoxyhexyl)amino]octanoate4 using Mass Spectrometry on multiple blood draws on 19 subjects who had previously been jabbed with a variety of Covid19 brands and survived!
In addition to the parent peak for the compound, they used Quadrupole tuning to look at fragmentation peaks.
I found a useful paper looking at impurities in SM-102 that shows how the molecule fragments under different ionization voltages using Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry.5 Click to magnify to see how fragments were assigned.
Please let me know more about “the Victorian Critical Vaccinees Collection COVID-19 Research Seed Funding Grant” provided to one of the researchers.
Stephen J. Kent, Shiyao Li, Thakshila H. Amarasena, Arnold Reynaldi, Wen Shi Lee, Michael G. Leeming, David H. O’Connor, Julie Nguyen, Helen E. Kent, Frank Caruso, Jennifer A. Juno, Adam K. Wheatley, Miles P. Davenport, Yi Ju. 2024. Blood Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Vaccine in Humans. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.07.25.24311039v1
Kellen DeLaney, Duanduan Han, Robert E. Birdsall, Ying Qing Yu. 2023. IDENTIFICATION AND CHARACTERIZATION OF IMPURITIES IN LIPID NANOPARTICLE COMPONENTS USING TOF-MS WITH IN-SILICO FRAGMENTATION DATA PROCESSING. Waters Poster.