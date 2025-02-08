Australian Experts in Endotoxin
Some months ago a Lawyer asked me if I knew any Endotoxin experts who could be called as witnesses if we get a Royal Commission into Jab Deaths and Harms
Here is one useful way of finding who has been researching the toxic effects of Endotoxin in Australia.
PubMed returns 2,417 peer reviewed papers with Endotoxin.
And I find 2,995 papers for Lipopolysaccharide
And for LPS, I found 2,068 papers
Many of these papers have co-authors from other nations, so I would have to open 7,480 papers and see if I could find the details of thousands of authors to identify the Australians and create a complete list of unique individuals.
Then I would have to see who is still alive and not working in Bioweapons development.
Dear readers, should I do that?
Please let me know your thoughts privately or in the comments.
