Here is one useful way of finding who has been researching the toxic effects of Endotoxin in Australia.

PubMed returns 2,417 peer reviewed papers with Endotoxin.

And I find 2,995 papers for Lipopolysaccharide

And for LPS, I found 2,068 papers

Many of these papers have co-authors from other nations, so I would have to open 7,480 papers and see if I could find the details of thousands of authors to identify the Australians and create a complete list of unique individuals.

Then I would have to see who is still alive and not working in Bioweapons development.

Dear readers, should I do that?

Please let me know your thoughts privately or in the comments.