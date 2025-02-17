Early notice from the lovely Kara Thomas that there will be a Conference at Sydney Airport on 3 May 2025. Note AMPS and Australian Doctors Federation under the banner Accountability Australia.
Very interesting to see an enthusiastic Covid19 Jabber Mukesh Haikerwal1 now described as a “Strategist” among the speakers and organizers. Please click link.
Scomo and His Brother and AHPRA Crimes
We will never forget that AHPRA hounded medically qualified Australians, terminated their careers and drove a number to SUICIDE.
Thanks to one of my paid subscribers who tells the world with images like this:
https://x.com/DrMukeshH