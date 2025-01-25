Just alerted to the release of a report from Albert Canada on the Covid19 response by Byram Bridle.

Sadly the only reference to a key supertoxin present in all brands of jab is to the use of Fluvoxamine that was used in repurposing experiments on Humans.

It looks like this. Red Flag!

Previously I mentioned this drug has hundreds of Deaths recorded at US FAERS and Sage Hana wrote a useful article on the Fluvoxamine Frenzy.

Latest data shows 697 Deaths from 6,347 Serious cases from a total 7,345 case reports.

Please click to enlarge.

The key adverse reactions are listed

Note apart from Drug Ineffective, the Suicides.

The first listed paper in the Alberta report deals with the anti-inflammatory effect against Endotoxin poisoning studied by Rafiee and coworkers in Iran in 2016.

They used Fluvoxamine on Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial cells HUVECs and U937 macrophages and Intraperitoneal injection in Rats and found:

Fluvoxamine potently inhibited the expression of ICAM 1 , VCAM 1 , COX 2 , and iNOS genes at mRNA level, in vivo and in vitro.

Thanks to my friend Andreas for pointing to a very useful PFPC page on adverse effects and lack of efficacy of Fluvoxamine.

What do you think about the Fluvoxamine Death to Case report ratio?