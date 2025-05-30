Like George Orwell, I would describe myself as a democratic socialist.

I don’t know any Senator who is superior in any way to members of the House of Representatives and I object to the 6 year terms with overlapping Half Senate elections that can defeat the will of the people by creating obstruction of legislation.

The transition of Australian political parties to completely undemocratic is almost complete.

Billionaires can create parties in their own name, or back personally selected stooge candidates and announce policies with no input from those signed up as “members” in order to qualify for Australian Electoral Commission registration.

Everyone reading Animal Farm or watching this video summary might have a different interpretation, but if you have not thought of the consequences of electing what former Prime Minister Paul Keating famously called an “Unrepresentative Swill” - the Senate, now perhaps measure it by the standard of 1 person gets 1 vote.

I think Orwell’s Napoleon was a Fascist and laugh at Google AI that prefers the term “Caesarist”.

Keating absolutely right

Senate Vote Count concludes

Results finally in for counting of the Australian Senate votes from the 3 May 2025 election.

Look at the size of the elector “Quota” versus enrolment required to elect a Senator in number order.

Northern Territory 35,603 155,559

Tasmania 53,113 411,681

Australian Capital Territory 97,825 322,356

South Australia 166,297 1,306,900

Western Australia 231,717 1,888,877

Queensland 460,634 3,738,087

Victoria 585,967 4,580,348

New South Wales 712,405 5,694,989

A Factor of 20 !

You need 20 times the number of votes to be elected a Senator in New South Wales than required for Northern Territory !

Note: At the time of posting the final numbers for New South Wales were not yet available, so I will adjust later. They won’t affect the ratios that make some people 20 times more important than others.

Join a Party ?

Gerard Rennick just informed his followers via email that his “Gerard Rennick People First Party” currently has 2,000+ members and he has aspirations of 5,000+ with “divisions” and “branches” in each state by beginning of 2028.

Will his party determine policies by democratic vote or act like disciples and accept anything they are fed from on high?

Same question for Libertarians, Trumpet of Patriots and other fringe groups that splinter politics into brands that don’t care about where their vote preferences are exhausted or end up.