Sad to see that Mandatory Jabbing Party in Western Australia will have a huge majority again in the Lower House.

But it is a different picture in the Upper House called the Legislative Council.

Here is the result of early counting to 12.45 pm on Sunday 9 March 2025, courtesy of the soon to be retiring Antony Green of the ABC.

The small print

Notes At this stage the WA Electoral Commission (WAEC) is only counting votes with a valid '1' marked above the line. No below the line votes will be included until data entry begins.

The count is currently preliminary, the WAEC concentrating this weekend on the lower house count.

As there are no below-the-line votes being counted at this stage, the total for the Ungrouped column is zero.

Progressive Quota is calculated based on the votes counted to data. In percentage terms the quota is 2.63%. The final value may be around 42,000 votes.

The numbers of seats allocated by party in the above table are based on filled quotas. At this stage this fills 34 of the 37 seats.

Based on the above totals, Labor should elect a 16th member, the Liberal Party an 11th, but the allocation of the final seat is difficult to determine and will depend on preferences.

So it looks likely that Labor will not have control of the Legislative Council.

Antony Green blocked me on X quite a while ago, but check him out for yourself.

He reshapes data from the WA Electoral Commission.