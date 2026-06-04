Australia’s ABC reported this morning on its Radio Podcast, Facebook, online News and repeated the story throughout the day on national TV as one of the main stories.

Zoladex is injected under the skin as a sustained release implant.

Zoladex is also used in Pituitary down regulation in preparation for controlled ovarian superstimulation.

The AstraZeneca Zoladex implant for Prostate Cancer in men has not yet been pulled.

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