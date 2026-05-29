Taxpayer funded, commercial free, Australian Broadcasting Corporation has millions of readers and produces videos for those who never read or download pdfs.

Here is a nice example.

The ABC informed us that the GMO Purple Bliss tomato was bred to include genes from the Snapdragon flower which adds colour due mainly to Anthocyanins.

It was approved by The Office of the Gene Technology Regulator and is now on sale.

See also a selection from my 2,037 posts to date, including my sharing of other Substack writers interested in GMO Jabs.

Attentive readers will be more concerned about Epigenetics as they follow my often rather technical “Gene of the Day” series.

How many of your friends buy GMO food?