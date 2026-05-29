Younger Australians are more Jab Averse
Perhaps they know about The Office of the Gene Technology Regulator that approved AstraZeneca Jab as a Genetically Modified Organism because of its Adenovirus Carrier, not altering your DNA.
Taxpayer funded, commercial free, Australian Broadcasting Corporation has millions of readers and produces videos for those who never read or download pdfs.
Here is a nice example.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers for a year or more are welcome to claim free Genealogy assistance as a bonus.
The ABC informed us that the GMO Purple Bliss tomato was bred to include genes from the Snapdragon flower which adds colour due mainly to Anthocyanins.1
It was approved by The Office of the Gene Technology Regulator and is now on sale.
See also a selection from my 2,037 posts to date, including my sharing of other Substack writers interested in GMO Jabs.23456789
Attentive readers will be more concerned about Epigenetics as they follow my often rather technical “Gene of the Day” series.
How many of your friends buy GMO food?
Timu King. 30 January 2026. Genetically modified purple tomatoes bound for fruit shops after regulator approval. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-30/gm-purple-tomato-approved-for-australian-growth-and-sale/106262696
https://geoffpain.substack.com/cp/138373916