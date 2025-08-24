Yale is famous for receiving funding for Jab development.

The unreviewed paper being widely circulated via social media is of interest to me because it fails to mention the following keywords.

Endotoxin

Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)

Lipid A

Adjuvant

So let’s have a quick look at the relevant peer-reviewed literature from Yale Medical School, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Public Health, and the various departments that the authors chose not to reference.

The last author on the paper will be familiar to many of my subscribers who use X, Professor Akiko Iwasaki. She has an impressive number of peer-reviewed papers.

She published in 2006 and 2009 on Endotoxin harms and is an expert on TLR2 and TLR9 harms.

Some of the 23 authors are well known and from other institutions, including people who have discussed their own Jab injuries, e.g. Brianne Dressen.

Here is a brief history of Yale Endotoxin research, with 375 papers from 1954.

Searching PubMed for “Lipopolysaccharide Yale” finds 447 papers.

Searching “LPS Yale” finds 307 papers.

Searching “Adjuvant bacterial Yale” finds 57 papers because they have a keen interest in new Jab adjuvants.

Searching “Lipid A Yale” finds 22 papers because, as readers will recall, Pfizer and others have patented the use of Endotoxin Lipid A as “adjuvant”.

One paper worth highlighting for now was published in 2014 on TLR4.

Yale researchers are naturally engaged in Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Jabs supposed to prevent Lyme Disease, the US Bioweapon. Note that Nobel Prize Winner Drew Wiseman was part of the collaboration.

Subscribers are invited to nominate their favourite Yale Endotoxin papers.

You might also delve into Yale Endotoxin Patents, but that could be a large undertaking that would reveal more about Jab company assignees.

In previous articles I covered and shared some relevant work from Yale researchers.

In summary, the preprint by Krumholz et al. needs some reviewers who are aware of the relevant literature.