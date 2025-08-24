Yale Fail
New Preprint on Chan Zuckerberg Initiative launched medRxiv, supported by Yale University and others, compared Long COVID and Post-Vaccination Syndrome using Machine Learning-Based Differentiation
Yale is famous for receiving funding for Jab development.
The unreviewed paper1 being widely circulated via social media is of interest to me because it fails to mention the following keywords.
Endotoxin
Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)
Lipid A
Adjuvant
So let’s have a quick look at the relevant peer-reviewed literature from Yale Medical School, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Public Health, and the various departments that the authors chose not to reference.
The last author on the paper will be familiar to many of my subscribers who use X, Professor Akiko Iwasaki.2 She has an impressive number of peer-reviewed papers.3
She published in 20064 and 2009 on Endotoxin harms and is an expert on TLR25 and TLR9 harms.67
Some of the 23 authors are well known and from other institutions, including people who have discussed their own Jab injuries, e.g. Brianne Dressen.
Here is a brief history8 of Yale Endotoxin research, with 375 papers from 1954.
Searching PubMed for “Lipopolysaccharide Yale” finds 447 papers.9
Searching “LPS Yale” finds 307 papers.10
Searching “Adjuvant bacterial Yale” finds 57 papers because they have a keen interest in new Jab adjuvants.11
Searching “Lipid A Yale” finds 22 papers because, as readers will recall, Pfizer and others have patented the use of Endotoxin Lipid A as “adjuvant”.12
One paper13 worth highlighting for now was published in 2014 on TLR4.14
Yale researchers are naturally engaged15 in Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Jabs supposed to prevent Lyme Disease, the US Bioweapon. Note that Nobel Prize Winner Drew Wiseman was part of the collaboration.
In previous articles I covered and shared some relevant work from Yale researchers.1617181920
In summary, the preprint by Krumholz et al. needs some reviewers who are aware of the relevant literature.
Harlan M. Krumholz, Mitsuaki Sawano, Yilun Wu, Rishi Shah, Tianna Zhou, Adith S. Arun, Pavan Khosla, Shayaan Kaleem, Anushree Vashist, Bornali Bhattacharjee, Yuan Lu, Frederick Warner, Chenxi Huang, Leying Guan, César Caraballo, David Putrino, Danice Hertz, Brianne Dressen, Teresa Michelsen, Liza Fisher, Cynthia Adinig, Pamela Bishop, Akiko Iwasaki. 16 August 2025. Comparative Analysis of Long COVID and Post-Vaccination Syndrome: A Cross-Sectional Study of Clinical Symptoms and Machine Learning-Based Differentiation. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.14.25333639v1.full-text
Ayuko Sato, Melissa M Linehan, Akiko Iwasaki. 2006. Dual recognition of herpes simplex viruses by TLR2 and TLR9 in dendritic cells. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.0605102103
Andrea la Sala, Jianping He, Leopoldo Laricchia-Robbio, Stefania Gorini, Akiko Iwasaki, Michael Braun, George S. Yap, Alan Sher, Keiko Ozato, Brian Kelsall. 2009. Cholera toxin inhibits IL-12 production and CD8α+ dendritic cell differentiation by cAMP-mediated inhibition of IRF8 function. https://rupress.org/jem/article/206/6/1227/40614/Cholera-toxin-inhibits-IL-12-production-and-CD8
Weiguo Cui, Nikhil S Joshi, Ying Liu, Hailong Meng, Steven H Kleinstein, Susan M Kaech. 2014. TLR4 Ligands Lipopolysaccharide and Monophosphoryl Lipid A Differentially Regulate Effector and Memory CD8+ T Cell Differentiation. The Journal of Immunology, 192(9):4221–4232 https://academic.oup.com/jimmunol/article-abstract/192/9/4221/8001363
Matthew Pine, Gunjan Arora, Thomas M Hart, Emily Bettini, Brian T Gaudette, Hiromi Muramatsu, István Tombácz, Taku Kambayashi, Ying K Tam, Dustin Brisson, David Allman, Michela Locci, Drew Weissman, Erol Fikrig, Norbert Pardi. 2023. Development of an mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine against Lyme disease. Mol Ther. 31(9):2702-2714. doi: 10.1016/j.ymthe.2023.07.022.
