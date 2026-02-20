Have you been following the recent scandal about Pooballs found on New South Wales Beaches and also the increased Shark attacks?

I think they might well be related.

Australian taxpayer funded free-to-air TV show 7.30 delayed broadcast of this item, by investigative reporter Jason Om, as they covered in nauseating detail the coup that saw Sussan Ley dumped as Federal Oppositon Leader.

It shows how massive population explosion overwhelmed one of Australia’s major sewage systems.

Dysbiosis in Algae species could favour antibiotic resistant ones that would appreciate extra effluent nutrients.

Poo > Algae > Bait Fish > Shark in shallow water ??

More on the recent fatal Bondi Beach Shark attack.