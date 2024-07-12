World Economic Forum Agenda Jetsetters
In order to attend WEF meetings to direct the Future of Humanity, all had to roll up their sleeves to be jabbed multiple times. Here is one example of US herd leaders.
I am grateful to Roc Findlay for highlighting an American Thought Leader who is a WEF Agenda Setter in Australia.
Her name is Gigi Foster and here is her profile on the WEF page.1
Learn more about Gigi Foster and her co-authors at ResearchGate.2
I certainly wonder about why she was selected to edit a book about Jabbing in Australia, how she was selected to appear on the TV Channel 7 Spotlight program and what she has planned for us next.
Why was she, an economist, a leading light3 at Australians for Science and Freedom?
Is this News to You ?
