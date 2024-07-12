I am grateful to Roc Findlay for highlighting an American Thought Leader who is a WEF Agenda Setter in Australia.

Her name is Gigi Foster and here is her profile on the WEF page.

Learn more about Gigi Foster and her co-authors at ResearchGate.

I certainly wonder about why she was selected to edit a book about Jabbing in Australia, how she was selected to appear on the TV Channel 7 Spotlight program and what she has planned for us next.

Why was she, an economist, a leading light at Australians for Science and Freedom?

Is this News to You ?