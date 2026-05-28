Here is one of the figures that summarizes the findings for Sepsis victims including US Bioweapon Covid19 victims, comparing Non-Survivors with Survivors in Women and Men.

Previously my focus was on Jab induced Harms and Sepsis relating to measurements of Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein (LBP).

I mentioned the work of German scientists at Robert Koch Institut who found Genetic variants in LBP affects the course and survival of Sepsis patients.

I touched on LBP importance in US Bioweapon victims and those suffering Long Covid.

Endotoxin Binding Protein as a Prognostic marker of Death and Disease GeoffPainPhD · October 15, 2024 I have mentioned Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein (LPB) in various articles but think we should change its name to align with the Therapeutic Goods Administration and all jab regulatory bodies around the world who report that they have conducted Endotoxin tests on all released batches or accepted certificates from other countries accredited testing la… Read full story

and I looked at LBP as a proposed treatment for Parkinson’s Disease.

Endotoxin Binding Protein as a proposed Treatment for Parkinson's Disease GeoffPainPhD · November 30, 2024 New subscribers might be interested to see how often I repeat the message that tiny amounts of Bacterial Endotoxin cause a huge range of chronic and acute onset disease and death by working back through my stack. Read full story

Then in relation to experiments being performed on Nurse Lyndsey House in Japan by Kevin McCairn and others, I mentioned a 1998 paper covering changes in Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) Binding Protein and other Factors after Granulocyte-Colony-Stimulating Factor (GCSF) used to increase the number of Peripheral Blood Progenitor Cells that can be collected by Apheresis for autologous and allogeneic transplantation. See reference 30 in:

There are 13,833 papers found on PubMed since 1968 when searching “Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein” however I found this requires careful delving because many of those retrieved abstracts for papers are actually about the effects of Endotoxin (LPS) on Vitamin D Binding Protein, so that will be the subject of another article.

The Sepsis paper discussed here is a useful adjunct to my earlier mention of Women being more at risk.

Women suffer more from Pfizer Endotoxin GeoffPainPhD · March 4, 2023 In 2014 Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, co-founders of BioNTech, along with their colleague Katalin Karikó, mentioned the problem of Endotoxin as a contaminant in their planned mRNA jabs. Read full story

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