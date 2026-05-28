Women are more likely to Die of Covid19 than Men when their Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) Binding Protein is Low
Came across another useful paper among the 146,000+ Endotoxin papers listed on PubMed that is worth a look.
Here is one of the figures that summarizes the findings for Sepsis victims including US Bioweapon Covid19 victims, comparing Non-Survivors with Survivors in Women and Men.
Previously my focus was on Jab induced Harms and Sepsis relating to measurements of Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein (LBP).
I mentioned the work of German scientists at Robert Koch Institut who found Genetic variants in LBP affects the course and survival of Sepsis patients.
I touched on LBP importance in US Bioweapon victims and those suffering Long Covid.
and I looked at LBP as a proposed treatment for Parkinson’s Disease.
Then in relation to experiments being performed on Nurse Lyndsey House in Japan by Kevin McCairn and others, I mentioned a 1998 paper covering changes in Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) Binding Protein and other Factors after Granulocyte-Colony-Stimulating Factor (GCSF) used to increase the number of Peripheral Blood Progenitor Cells that can be collected by Apheresis for autologous and allogeneic transplantation. See reference 30 in:
There are 13,833 papers found on PubMed since 1968 when searching “Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein” however I found this requires careful delving because many of those retrieved abstracts for papers are actually about the effects of Endotoxin (LPS) on Vitamin D Binding Protein, so that will be the subject of another article.
The Sepsis paper discussed here is a useful adjunct to my earlier mention of Women being more at risk.
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