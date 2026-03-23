Western Australia would suffer financially if the GST return is altered to reduce the state’s unfair share of returns.

Andrew Leigh

Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury.

Picture credit Bahudhara with biography on Wikipedia.

Andrew Leigh, who I met many moons ago, maintains his personal website, where he spoke of Gigi Foster and Paul Fritjers (now turned Western Australian Secessionists) in glowing terms when he launched their book in May 2013.

I launched Paul Frijters and Gigi Foster's new book last night, titled Economic Theory of Greed, Love, Groups and Networks. So, what does starting at the back tell you about Paul and Gigi’s book? They’re extensive, global and interdisciplinary – like the authors themselves. You’ll see references to Fox’s Behaviour of Wolves, Dogs and Related Canids; to a Sherlock Holmes novel; to Bourquin’s ‘The Zulu Military Organisation and the Challenge of 1879’; to Dr Seuss; and to Besse’s 1910 classic Hermits.



Indeed, the book betrays little sense of the authors’ national origins, and only a few pointers that they both work at Australian universities. The book contains more references to China than Australia, and only hints like the reference to the ‘Solow-Swan growth model’ give it away. Indeed, the only clue that the lead author is Dutch is that it contains over a dozen references to sex.



Speaking of Paul, I see that there is some uncertainty in the book as to how he has been treated by the profession. Is this the man who has been ‘labouring for 20 years mostly without acknowledgement’ (p.xii), or the man whose work ‘features regularly in the global media’, and was the second-ever winner of the Economics Society of Australia’s medal for the best Australian economist under 40 (back cover)?

Suggest you read Andrew Leigh’s article in its entirety, but I liked this section:

I also read some outrageous sentences, which reminded me of the differences between my former profession (where scandalous statements are encouraged) and my current one (where it is not so rewarded). Indeed at some points you feel as thought Paul and Gigi doing their best to provoke the reader. Try some of these for example: ‘From a simple cost-benefit point of view, then, self-interested individuals in advanced economies should be paying much less in taxes than they are .’ (p20)

‘Women are attracted to power’ (p126)

‘I would expect the poor to be loath to band together as a group of “losers” and instead to become more fervent members of religious groups, patriotic groups, and other large reciprocal groups.’ (p212)

‘Australia has no comparative advantage in banana production , and … from an efficiency perspective it should not therefore have a banana industry in the first place’ (p318)

‘A politician who says he loves his country is merely wasting time on irrelevant and even nonsensical statements.’ (p325)

and this:

So, a final question: is this a book about greed or love?



In the former camp, we have the fact that entry tonight was contingent on purchasing a copy of the book. (Is that greed, or merely a convenient pricing model? I’ll leave you to decide.) But like most Australian authors, I expect that their hourly wage for working on this book is likely to be measured in cents rather than dollars.

Andrew Leigh says GST is Not a Magic Pudding

In an interview in November 2014 with Lyndal Curtis on ABC Capital Hill, Andrew Leigh covered some interesting history:

LYNDAL CURTIS: Joining me now is the Shadow Assistant Treasurer and Member for Fraser, Andrew Leigh. Andrew Leigh, welcome to Capital Hill. Do you believe Western Australia has a real problem? ANDREW LEIGH, SHADOW ASSISTANT TREASURER: Well Lyndal, certainly all states and territories are struggling after the $80 billion cut to health and education that Tony Abbott delivered in his last budget. That has made it harder for the states and territories – whether they be governed by Labor or Liberal governments – to make ends meet. CURTIS: But Western Australia had a problem even before that; it’s been complaining about this for some time. LEIGH: There’s a strong case being made by the Western Australian members of parliament. But the problem is that Tony Abbott wants to have it both ways. He wants to send smoke signals out in the west that he’s open to giving them a greater share of the GST, but then to say to people in the east that they won’t lose out. But Lyndal, the GST is not a magic pudding. If one state gets a larger amount, then it is either because another state has got a smaller amount, or because they’ve raised the rate or the base. CURTIS: But if I could go back to my original question: do you think that WA has a problem? That it’s not getting to keep enough of its GST? LEIGH: Well I think the chief challenges for Western Australia are through the Coalition’s budget cuts. Really, Mr Abbott’s budget – which has been bad for so many Australians – has also hurt Western Australia. CURTIS: So WA didn’t have cause to complain before the last budget, but might have now? LEIGH: Their main issue ought to be with the impact of this budget, which is making it so much harder for states to meet the rising cost of schools and to meet the demands on their hospital systems, which we know will only grow if Tony Abbott gets his way with the $7 GP tax. That’ll end up seeing more people doing into hospital and more pressure on state budgets through increased hospital spending. Tony Abbott, I think, wants to run this kind of magic pudding line for the GST as long as he can – running around the country campaigning to be Bunyip Bluegum – maybe Joe Hockey can be Sam Sawnoff – rather than having an honest, straightforward debate with Australians that if he wants to increase one state’s share, then other states will see a higher GST or smaller revenue share.

Andrew Leigh published a paper with Gigi Foster in 2018.

Gigi Foster critically reviewed a book by Andrew Leigh in 2023.

Productivity Commission

In September 2025, the Albanese Labor government referred the question of GST and its distribution to the Productivity Commission where Matt Canavan used to work.

Let’s take a look at Saul Eslake’s submission, among 61 received by 27 February 2026. The Productivity Commission Report is due to appear in August 2026.

Photo credit and website.

Respected independent economist Saul Eslake made a submission attacking the GST provisions under the Liberal Scott Morrison government.

The 2018 changes to the principles governing the distribution of revenue from the GST among the states and territories represent a fundamental assault on the concept of ‘horizontal fiscal equalization’. If maintained – and especially if the so-called ‘No Worse Off guarantee’ (that the Federal Government will ‘top up’ the ‘pool’ of GST revenue so as to ensure that no state or territory will receive less than it would have done had the 2018 changes not been made) is allowed to expire at the end of the 2030-31 financial year, as currently envisaged – the 2018 changes will ultimately result in the residents of Australia’s richest state, Western Australia, enjoying better public services whilst paying lower state taxes and charges than other Australians. That would represent a major break with traditional Australian notions of ‘fairness’.

Saul Eslake goes on:

In the short term, the 2018 changes have allowed the Western Australian Government to run successive budget surpluses, whilst the governments of the other states and territories, and in all but two of the financial years since then the Federal Government, have run successive budget deficits – not because successive Western Australian governments have been more disciplined or prudent in their spending, but because the 2018 legislation has resulted in WA receiving $20.3 billion more, between 2018-19 and 2024-25, by way of GST revenue than it would otherwise have received, and prospectively another $22.5 billion more than it would otherwise have received between 2025-26 and 2028-29. That’s almost $43 billion in ‘excess’ GST revenue, over a period in which the WA Government also reaped $105 billion in mineral royalty revenues. By 2030-31 the cost to the Federal Budget of the 2018 changes will almost certainly have exceeded $50 billion, and will likely be approaching $60 billion. When compared with the original estimate of the cost to the Federal Budget when these changes were legislated, of $9 billion over eight years, this represents the biggest ‘blow-out’ in the cost of any single Federal policy decision, ever, with the possible exception of the National Disability Insurance Scheme. The arguments advanced by successive Western Australian Governments in support and defence of the 2018 changes have been utterly specious: the GST is not a “state tax”, it is collected by a Federal agency (the Australian Taxation Office) under a Federal law enacted by the Federal Parliament – and neither the ATO nor anyone else knows how much GST is collected in, or from the residents of, any individual state or territory – so Western Australian assertions that it was “only” getting some low percentage of “its” GST “back” have been completely without any basis

Hope you found this interesting.

My interest in Economics began when I read about Marx and Engels as a child.

Later I picked up formal qualifications by studying Economics 101 at Deakin University at the request of Telecom Australia (now Telstra).