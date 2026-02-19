Thanks to fellow Rosamund Pike fan, and daily news hound Rob, for finding this item.

Rosamund is quoted in her Wikipedia page, source of this photo.

The original quote comes from a 2023 Guardian article.

I think we’re all being conned by the wellness industry.

This idea that it’s no longer enough to be healthy and we have to be “well” is something that needs to be interrogated. Yet it’s so seductive because it’s in pursuit of things that people are ashamed to want, like youth, beauty and fitness.

#MeToo gave women an opportunity to escape some of the demands put on them.

Now, in a way, people are voluntarily flocking back to being controlled but in a different guise, by these wellness claims.

It’s politicised our food, politicised our exercise and I think it’s really dangerous.