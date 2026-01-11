Subscribers will recall that weight loss drug Wegovy was a Self-Jab that proved unpopular prompting heavy discounting for Cash buyers.

Wegovy had a Death to FAERS report ratio of 0.73% last time I looked.

Some new subscribers might not have heard of FAERS, which is now updated almost in real time following RFK Jr interest in Big Pharma drug harms.

Now and then I update Deaths from Wegovy and related Jabs.

Blindness caused by Wegovy Jabs has discouraged some people.

I mentioned production problems at the Wegovy Jab sub-contractors.

What is in the Wegovy Pill ?

Do Pill Poppers really care to know?

The active substance is Amycretin that targets the same gut hormone that Wegovy mimics, known as GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), but also a Pancreas hormone called Amylin that affects hunger.

This is what Amycretin looks like.

Fig. 1: Amycretin structure. The Amycretin structure comprises a GLP-1 receptor agonist moiety (dark blue) and an amylin receptor agonist moiety (light blue) connected by a linker region (yellow). The Amycretin peptide is acylated with a C18 diacid-based sidechain (white) at position K37 (when employing GLP-1 7-37 numbering). Aib, α-aminoisobutyric acid; Ala, alanine; Arg, arginine; Asp, aspartic acid; C, carbon; Gln, glutamine; GLP-1, glucagon-like peptide-1; Glu, glutamic acid; Gly, glycine; H, hydrogen; His, histidine; Ile, isoleucine; K, lysine; Leu, leucine; Lys, lysine; N, nitrogen; O, oxygen; OH, hydroxyl group; Phe, phenylalanine; Pro, proline; Ser, serine; Thr, threonine; Trp, tryptophan; Tyr, tyrosine; Val, valine.

It also contains Salcaprozate Sodium (Dodium N-[8-(2-hydroxybenzoyl) amino] Caprylate; SNAC) as a permeation enhancer.

This is what SNAC looks like.

That means we can expect all the effects of opening the Gut.

The symptoms match what you would expect from a flood of Gut Endotoxin into your Blood.

Adverse events, the primary endpoint, were reported in 89 of just 144 participants (62%).

with Gastrointestinal (GI) being most common (180 [49%] of 364 events), including Nausea, Vomiting and Decreased appetite. All events were mild or moderate and increased in frequency in a dose-dependent manner. No deaths were reported.

2023 Claim of 15% Weight Loss over 68 Weeks

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Pill trial claimed this result as reported in Reuters.

Amazon Flogging Wegovy Pill

Amazon Pharmacy will sell you Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Pill, through insurance plans as well as through a cash-pay option, at least in some countries.

Eligible customers with commercial insurance may pay $25 for a one-month supply, while those without insurance can pay cash, starting at $149 per month, the company said. In the next few weeks, the Wegovy pill will also be available through Amazon Pharmacy kiosks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novo’s weight-loss pill in December, which has the same active ingredient as its blockbuster injectable weight-loss and diabetes treatments, marketed under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic. The Danish drugmaker earlier this month said it is offering doses of 1.5 milligrams and 4 mg of the once-daily Wegovy pill at $149 per month for self-paying U.S. patients. The Wegovy pill could attract new consumers as Novo looks to revive its fortunes after profit warnings and sliding shares last year. The treatment offers more flexibility and an alternative for those who dislike needles used in injectable medication. The pill would be available through U.S. pharmacies CVS and Costco, as well as through telehealth providers including Ro, LifeMD, WeightWatchers, GoodRx and its own NovoCare Pharmacy, the drugmaker had said.

How will FAERS deal with the casualties caused by the different dose versions?

Thanks to by friend and daily news gatherer and sharer Rob, who alerted me to the mass marketing of Wegovy by Amazon. Look at the Books that are being flogged.

Please click to enlarge and see who is cashing in on the GLP-1 fad. I call this Overkill.

Will Wegovy books based on Jabs be pulped and replaced with new editions for Pill Poppers?

Thyroid Cancer Risk Jabs versus Pills

Interesting article depicts Wegovy Jab next to Rybelsus Pill.

Refers to a very large study.

Australian Promotion of Wegovy

The free “people-funded newspaper” actively promotes Wegovy, as in a reproduced article.

The rise of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound has been rightly hailed as a massive boon to public health.

You must Pay for the Rest of Your (truncated) Life

The recent messaging is you must Pop these Pills (or Jabs) forever, otherwise you will become fat again.

The study, led by Oxford University researchers, is published in the British Medical Journal and finds people who stop using one of the GLP-1 agonist family of blockbuster weight loss drugs regain weight faster than those who have used conventional diet programs.

The study is free to read.

the risk for Thyroid Cancer was significantly higher within the first year after GLP-1RA initiation (HR, 1.85; 95% CI, 1.11-3.08) and was amplified in the overall as-treated analysis that censored patients when therapy was discontinued or another medication was added (HR, 2.07; 95% CI, 1.10-3.95).

Will Wegovy Pills have to be withdrawn ?

Interesting article covers US FDA and other authority interventions to ban “Rainbow Pills” in the 1960s.

Pfizer pulled its Pill

Danuglipron once-a-day Pill caused Liver Injury in a clinical trial patient.