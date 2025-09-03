Wayback Machine defeats Albo and Butler
Thanks to Sharon Cousins who found the Australian Goverment Covid19 Batch Release page after it was deleted from the taxpayer funded TGA website.
Recently I mentioned1 here and on X that the Jab “watchdog” had not tested any Lots or Batches of Covid19 Jabs in 2025.
When I discovered that the TGA Batch Release website had been removed, I let Sharon Cousins know and she cleverly hunted using the Wayback Machine and found it has been preserved and is fully functionable.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Special thanks to my paid subscribers.
Here is her announcement on X.
You can access the TGA Batch Release preserved website on Wayback here.
Readers will recall that Sharon keeps a close watch on the TGA.2