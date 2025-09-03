Recently I mentioned here and on X that the Jab “watchdog” had not tested any Lots or Batches of Covid19 Jabs in 2025.

When I discovered that the TGA Batch Release website had been removed, I let Sharon Cousins know and she cleverly hunted using the Wayback Machine and found it has been preserved and is fully functionable.

Here is her announcement on X.

You can access the TGA Batch Release preserved website on Wayback here.

Readers will recall that Sharon keeps a close watch on the TGA.